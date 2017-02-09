Task force releasing new tools in fight to end poverty in Edmonton

An organization created to help end poverty in Edmonton is launching new tools Thursday to get closer to achieving that goal.

EndPovertyEdmonton will announce the release of two community resource tools it said will inform and engage Edmontonians in being part of the movement to end poverty in the city.

In May, the city approved a plan that called for poverty to be eliminated in a generation. The road map was developed by the EndPovertyEdmonton Task Force after city council’s endorsement of its strategy.

Among the series of actions in the strategy are more chances for vulnerable people to take part in all city committees, an annual Day of Dignity to recognize and honour human rights, and a new Aboriginal culture and wellness centre.

The city said the road map has five strategic goals which are the starting points to end poverty in Edmonton in a generation.

In December, city council voted in favour of an investment to activate the five-year community road map.

In the Capital Region alone, there are about 120,000 people – including 40,000 children – who live in poverty.