Investigation into fatal police shooting on Grant Avenue finished, details released at 11 a.m. CT

WINNIPEG — Nearly fifteen months after a fatal police shooting in Tuexdo, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has finished its investigation.

On Nov. 6, 2015, Mark Dicesare, 24, was shot after a police chase through Winnipeg streets ended near Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

The IIU took over the investigation because it involved police. Its director will release the findings at a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday. Global News will aim to live stream it on this page and its Facebook page.

The police chase started at 12:30 p.m. when Dicesare was spotted driving erratically in the Charleswood area and an officer called for backup, police said.

The deputy chief at the time, Danny Smyth, said the pursuit went on for some time before ending in am open field.

Witnesses said the car hopped over a median before continuing into the open field on the northwest corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue.

Police confirmed shots were fired at 1:15 p.m., emergency first aid was administered to Dicesare before he was rushed to hospital. He later died.

More than 20 police units responded to the scene.