Manitoba
February 9, 2017 9:28 am

New website aims to connect Manitobans with social services

amber-web By Writer / Producer  Global News

A new website 211 Manitoba is hoping to connect people in the province with social services.

Getty Images
A A

WINNIPEG – A new website is being launched Thursday to help Manitobans find social services.

211 Manitoba will connect people in the province with 5,000 agencies, programs and services.

That includes mental health, addictions, homelessness and safety resources.

For now, it’s only available as a website but the next phase will include a phone number, text and or chat option.

The website by the United Way and Volunteer Manitoba will be live at 11 a.m. Thursday.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
211
Manitoba
Social Services
Website

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News