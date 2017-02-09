New website aims to connect Manitobans with social services

WINNIPEG – A new website is being launched Thursday to help Manitobans find social services.

211 Manitoba will connect people in the province with 5,000 agencies, programs and services.

That includes mental health, addictions, homelessness and safety resources.

For now, it’s only available as a website but the next phase will include a phone number, text and or chat option.

The website by the United Way and Volunteer Manitoba will be live at 11 a.m. Thursday.