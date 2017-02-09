Tom Hardy and other stars speak up for ‘forgotten dogs’ in PETA video

In a new PETA video, Tom Hardy, Casey Affleck, Priyanka Chopra, Edie Falco, Bill Maher, Kate del Castillo, D.R.A.M., and Courtney Stodden lend their voices to support pet dogs who spend their entire lives chained up outside.

The animal rights group is targeting the concept of “outdoor dogs,” and the new video features neglected dogs left chained in a yard in many different types of conditions. One dog has an open wound, and others are standing outside battling extreme weather conditions on their own with little to no protection. Other dogs are trembling as they stare into the camera.

Celebrities voice the thoughts of these “forgotten dogs” over the images. Hardy asks, “When you first got me, did you know that you were going to chain me up and leave me outside? Even in the cold and snow?”

Affleck asks, “Did you know that you would leave me to fend for myself, even when it was pouring down raining and I had no way of keeping dry?”

“Did you know that you would never even touch me even when all I wanted was to be petted?”

Chopra asks, “Did you know that as I got old and stiff and achy, and I couldn’t get comfortable no matter how hard I tried… you would let me suffer, alone and in pain?”

At the end of the video, Hardy asks, “If you did, then why did you get me at all?” A further message says: “Treat dogs like family. Let them live indoors this winter.”

All of the footage used in this video comes from American PETA fieldworkers.

PETA says they hope the video will “encourage others to treat their dogs like family by never leaving them chained up outside to suffer in the cold, hungry and alone.”

Many of the celebrities featured in the video have worked with PETA before.

Affleck is vegan and has worked for PETA in the past. In 2013 he wrote to the members of the Massachusetts Senate asking them to support a bill prohibiting cruelty to farm animals.

Chopra has also worked with PETA before. The actress was the voice of a mechanical elephant named Ellie who helped teach children to say “no” to the circus.

Stodden was part of an Uncle-Sam inspired poster to get people to go vegan and has participated in many protests, including one where she served veggie dogs on Capitol Hill while wearing a lettuce bikini.

Hardy and his dog Woodstock were featured in a campaign advocating for animal adoption, rather than purchasing dogs through pet stores or breeders.

PETA urges that “If you know of any ‘outdoor dogs,’ try to persuade their guardians to allow them indoors. Encourage your city or county legislators to ban chaining, and consider sponsoring a PETA doghouse so that one more dog will have a refuge from the cold.”

Watch the video, above.