Airdrie RCMP search for 2 missing 16-year-old boys

Airdrie RCMP are looking to the public for help locating two 16-year-old boys missing since Wednesday.

RCMP said in a Wednesday news release that they didn’t believe the teens were in any danger, but wished to locate them “to confirm their safety.”

Wayne Sanderman

Wayne Sanderman, 16, was spotted in a convenience store on 8 Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, but hasn’t been seen since.

He is described as being 5’4” tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair with blond tips. When he was last seen, RCMP said he was wearing a “peak hat” and a dark-coloured jacket.

Blade BigBull

Blade BigBull, 16, was last seen leaving his residence in Airdrie’s Reunion area at around 3 p.m. on Feb. 8.

BigBull is described as 5’9” tall and 120 lbs with a skinny build, brown eyes and short dark hair with blond streaks. When he was last seen, RCMP said Bigbull was wearing a long black trench coat, a long grey sweater and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information on Sanderman or BigBull’s whereabouts is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.