World
February 9, 2017 8:18 am

Boris Johnson has renounced his US citizenship

By Staff The Associated Press

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a joint news conference with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir (not seen) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 11, 2016.

REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A A

LONDON – Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who was born in New York, has renounced his American citizenship.

Johnson’s name appeared on a U.S. government list Wednesday of people who had given up their citizenship last year.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson arrived in US to meet with Donald Trump advisers

Johnson had called his dual nationality an accident of birth, and had described American tax laws as being outrageous. He had previously settled a U.S. capital gains tax bill for the sale of a London home before going on a U.S. tour in 2015.

American citizens are liable to pay U.S. taxes even if they live abroad.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Boris Johnson
boris johnson citizenship
boris johnson us citizen ship
Britain's Foreign Secretary
Britain's Foreign Secretary boris johnson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News