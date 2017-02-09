Canada
February 9, 2017 8:17 am

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan visiting London Friday

Natalie Lovie By Reporter  AM980 London

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, June 9, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s Minister of National Defence is scheduled to visit the Forest City on Friday.

Harjit Sajjan will be speaking to 700 students at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School in an interactive town hall.

Officials have said he’ll talk about his time as a soldier in Afghanistan, his role as Minister of National Defence and the role of youth in Canada.

He’s also expected to tour General Dynamics Land Systems on Oxford Street.

It’s been a busy week for Sajjan. He was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis on Monday.

