Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan visiting London Friday

Canada’s Minister of National Defence is scheduled to visit the Forest City on Friday.

Harjit Sajjan will be speaking to 700 students at John Paul II Catholic Secondary School in an interactive town hall.

Officials have said he’ll talk about his time as a soldier in Afghanistan, his role as Minister of National Defence and the role of youth in Canada.

He’s also expected to tour General Dynamics Land Systems on Oxford Street.

It’s been a busy week for Sajjan. He was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis on Monday.