Man critically injured after exiting second-storey window in Oshawa house fire

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he fell from a second-storey window during a house fire in Oshawa overnight.

The fire broke out at a residence on Brock Street West around 2 a.m.

Police say officers on scene used a fire extinguisher on the man. He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are unclear if the man jumped or fell from the second-storey window.

Police say three other people were rescued from the burning building and some were treated for smoke inhalation.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.