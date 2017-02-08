WATCH: Cyclist cuts across 4 lanes of Toronto highway in front of traffic

An Ontario police sergeant is calling a video showing a cyclist crossing four lanes of traffic on one of Toronto’s busiest highways “shocking and dangerous.”

Wayne Howard posted dash cam footage on YouTube Monday after driving westbound on Highway 401 near Highway 427. The 25-second video shows a person wearing a neon-coloured vest biking along the right-hand shoulder and while there is a gap in traffic, they can be seen crossing the highway. Howard’s vehicle and another car are seen slowing down as a result.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt spoke with Global News on Wednesday and said it’s illegal for cyclists to be on provincial highways, and potentially hazardous for all involved.

Schmidt said the OPP aren’t investigating because a report wasn’t filed with police, but he encouraged people to call officers if similar incidents happen in the future.