Charles Oakley arrested after altercation during Knicks-Clippers game at MSG

Former Toronto Raptor Charles Oakley was arrested after becoming involved in an altercation near New York Knicks owner James Dolan at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Oakley, who also played for the Knicks from 1988 until 1998, appeared to shove security guards before a group of them dragged the former NBA power forward down a tunnel and away from the scene.

The Knicks issued a statement on Twitter that said Oakley had been arrested following the incident.

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the statement read. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department.

“He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

A reporter who was at the scene said Oakley could be seen yelling at team president Phil Jackson while walking down the tunnel. Jackson coached Oakley for a short time when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Oakley in tunnel arrested yelling at Phil Jackson. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) February 9, 2017

Restrained by two or three people. "Dolan did this. That's some bullsh*t." Phil might've been trying to calm him. — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) February 9, 2017

Oakley was traded to Toronto by the Knicks for Marcus Camby in 1998.