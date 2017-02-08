Calgary man back billed for 16 months of natural gas in account mix-up

If you get a utility bill electronically, check it closely for mistakes.

Cody Coulton thought he was paying his natural gas and electricity bills to Enmax but got a surprise this week.

A letter from Direct Energy said he owes them $900 for natural gas bills going back to September 2015.

“Initially I was really confused because I’ve been an Enmax customer for years now. When I purchased my home in 2015 it made sure that it set up all three services through Enmax,” Coulton said.

Unbeknownst to him, two months after moving into his Calgary condo, a computer error switched his natural gas account from Enmax to Direct Energy.

Coulton said he was getting his utility bill electronically and didn’t notice he wasn’t being billed for natural gas all that time.

“We have automatic payments on our credit card so every month I’m looking to see how much is owed, just a quick total, and I didn’t notice any fluctuation,” he said.

Wendy Tynan, the manager of public affairs for Direct Energy in Calgary, said this case is unusual and should serve to remind everyone to check their bills closely for any type of mistakes, like how much natural gas or electricity you are using.

“Somewhere in there an error was made and he was reverted back to the default supply so that’s why he didn’t know he was a customer. So a very unusual case and these things don’t happen that often,” Tynan said.

Direct Energy has forgiven the charge but Coulton has to submit a new request to switch his account to Enmax.

He’ll be checking his monthly bill more closely from now on.