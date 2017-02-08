Jail time for Lumby robber

One of the men who robbed a Lumby business last April has been handed jail time and ordered to cover the cost of what was taken.

Thomas Antoine August Belanger locked the door behind him at the Mac’s convenience store and threatened the terrified female clerk with a knife, forcing her to sit on the floor.

He fled with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes.

The thirty-four year old Lumby resident pleaded guilty to robbery and forcible confinement.

Belanger was sentenced to 23 months jail, three years probation, and must pay $2100 restitution.

The other robber has yet to be sentenced.