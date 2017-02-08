Ice carver uses leftovers to build massive slide in front yard

They say: if you build it, they will come. An Alberta artist is proof positive. Kelly Davies’ latest project is a massive ice slide in his own front yard.

Davies is a professional ice carver and has been collecting ice leftover from projects with the hopes of creating something at home.

“It’s what I do and I love doing it so much,” he said. “Usually ice carving takes me away, always, so to be able to work at home with the kids here and the neighbourhood… I really enjoy it.”

It took him an entire Saturday to create.

“It’s for the kids,” Davies said. “Every year, I harvest ice from jobs throughout the winter. This year, it just happened to turn into a slide.”

And, while it’s an attraction for youngsters, it also gives the older crowd a thrill.

“The first person down the slide was a fully grown woman from the neighbourhood,” Davies said. “I let her sneak on before my kids even got on. Everyone loves it. It’s amazing.”

On Wednesday, he invited some of his kids’ classmates for a hot chocolate sliding party to try it out.

“We just picked them up from school… Everybody’s excited.”