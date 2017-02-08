Features
February 8, 2017 7:30 pm
Updated: February 8, 2017 7:52 pm

Ice carver uses leftovers to build massive slide in front yard

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: A Sherwood Park, Alta. artist's latest project is his own front yard and his children and their friends think it's a lot of fun.

They say: if you build it, they will come. An Alberta artist is proof positive. Kelly Davies’ latest project is a massive ice slide in his own front yard.

Davies is a professional ice carver and has been collecting ice leftover from projects with the hopes of creating something at home.

“It’s what I do and I love doing it so much,” he said. “Usually ice carving takes me away, always, so to be able to work at home with the kids here and the neighbourhood… I really enjoy it.”

iceslide5

It took him an entire Saturday to create.

“It’s for the kids,” Davies said. “Every year, I harvest ice from jobs throughout the winter. This year, it just happened to turn into a slide.”

And, while it’s an attraction for youngsters, it also gives the older crowd a thrill.

“The first person down the slide was a fully grown woman from the neighbourhood,” Davies said. “I let her sneak on before my kids even got on. Everyone loves it. It’s amazing.”

On Wednesday, he invited some of his kids’ classmates for a hot chocolate sliding party to try it out.

“We just picked them up from school… Everybody’s excited.”

iceslide5

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

iceslide2
iceslide2

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

iceslide3
iceslide3

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

iceslide4
iceslide4

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

iceslide6
iceslide6

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

iceslide7
iceslide7

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

iceslide8
iceslide8

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

iceslide9
iceslide9

An ice carver in Sherwood Park has built an ice slide in his yard. Feb. 8, 2017.

Global News

 

