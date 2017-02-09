Thursday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, February 08, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Snow will continue this morning under a southwesterly flow. The snow will taper off to flurries by midday or the afternoon. Valley amounts will range from a few centimetres to 15cm. Areas in the North Okanagan, Shuswap, and Columbia regions will see the highest accumulations, along with areas near the mountains and high elevations.

Give yourself extra time this morning as some of you may need to shovel before heading to work.

With warmer air pushing in aloft, there is a slight risk of freezing rain this afternoon.

An upper ridge will build over the region this weekend, and we will gradually dry out and warm up.

Today’s daytime high range: -3 to +3

~ Duane/Wesla