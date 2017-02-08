Vulcan RCMP close 5 oilfield theft investigations with one arrest

A 53-year-old Vulcan man will spend six months in jail after pleading guilty to his involvement in several thefts from oilfield sites in the area.

Vulcan RCMP arrested Richard Rossi early February in connection with five investigations into thefts from oilfield sites.

On Feb. 3 at Lethbridge Provincial Court, Rossi pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to attend court, theft over and under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

RCMP have now closed all of those investigations.

“We are happy to have cleared up half a dozen investigations into thefts from oilfield sites in our local area,” said Sgt. Troy Dobson, Vulcan RCMP detachment commander. “The RCMP offers a shoutout to the well site operators who were diligent in working in partnership with the RCMP to bring these thefts to conclusion.”

Rossi is currently serving a six-month jail sentence and will serve one year of probation that will begin after he’s released.