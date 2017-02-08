Crime
February 8, 2017 5:30 pm
Updated: February 8, 2017 5:32 pm

Several charges laid against man shot by Salmon Arm police

kelly-hs By Video Journalist  Global News

Kaymen Winter is facing several charges stemming from the car wash shooting incident in Salmon Arm last month.

Several charges have been laid against a man who was shot by Salmon Arm RCMP during an investigation.

The incident happened at a Salmon Arm car wash January 30 when RCMP fired several shots at a truck driven by 22-year-old Kaymen Winter. His family says Winter was shot in the shoulder and head and may have brain damage.

Court documents show that Winter is facing several charges in connection with the incident at the car wash including use of a weapon, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft, possession of stolen property and possession of break-in instruments.

Winter is also facing a charge of break and enter stemming from an alleged incident in Sicamous a day prior to the shooting.

The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Investigation Office of BC to determine if police may have committed any criminal acts during the encounter with Winter.

