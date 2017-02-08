86-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries in northeast Edmonton crash

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash at 50 Street and Manning Drive Tuesday morning.

Police said Wednesday the 86-year-old woman was still in hospital in stable condition.

Officers were called to the crash at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero was heading west on 50 Street and went through a red light. It was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 heading north on Manning Drive.

EMS treated the driver of the Alero on scene and took her to hospital. The 55-year-old man driving the truck was not injured, police said.

The EPS does not believe alcohol, drugs or excessive speed were factors in the crash. The Major Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate.