Valentine offer raising eye-brows

If you are scrambling to find a last minute gift idea for Valentine’s Day, a Kelowna hotel has an unusual offer. Hotel Z will rent you a room for three hours so you and your loved one can spend some quality time together over the lunch hour. Videographer Travis Lowe takes a light-hearted look at how Okanagan residents are responding. But before you watch, please be aware although this feature is meant to be humorous, it deals with mature subject matter and may not be suitable for everyone.