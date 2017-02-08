Woman accused in unprovoked fatal downtown Toronto stabbing set to stand trial in 2018

TORONTO – A woman charged in an apparently unprovoked fatal stabbing in Toronto’s financial district is expected to stand trial next January.

Rohinie Bisesar is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Rosemarie Junor.

Junor, a newlywed medical technician, died several days after being stabbed at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto’s popular underground PATH network of shops and restaurants on Dec. 11, 2015.

During a court appearance in Toronto on Wednesday, a judge scheduled Bisesar’s trial to begin on Jan. 8, 2018.

Bisesar’s lawyer was also removed from her case during the hearing, at her request, which means she now has to find a new one. It was the second time Bisesar asked for a new lawyer.

The case returns to court on Monday, when the Crown is expected to ask for a psychiatric assessment for Bisesar to determine if she can be found not criminally responsible – a request the woman has already objected to, saying she doesn’t have a psychiatric disorder.