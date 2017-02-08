Liberal fundraiser, Wynne adviser will face trial in September on Election Act bribery charges

SUDBURY, Ont. – Two Ontario Liberals facing Election Act bribery charges are set to go to trial in September.

Lawyers for Pat Sorbara, the premier’s former deputy chief of staff, and Liberal fundraiser Gerry Lougheed appeared in court today in Sudbury, Ont., as trial dates were set for Sept. 7-22, Oct. 10-13 and 23-27.

The charges stem from allegations the pair offered a would-be candidate a job or appointment to get him to step aside in a 2015 byelection in Sudbury for Glenn Thibeault, who was then a New Democrat MP – and is now the energy minister.

Sorbara and Lougheed both deny the charges.

Lawyers are also set to return to court June 27 for a confirmation hearing to make sure all of the parties are ready for a trial to start in September.

Another Liberal trial will be happening at the same time in Toronto, as two of former premier Dalton McGuinty’s top staffers face breach of trust and mischief charges related to a gas plants scandal.