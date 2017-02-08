London Police following leads from man found stabbed, burned in parking lot

A man critically injured last month after a vehicle in west London caught fire is now speaking with Investigators.

The 26-year-old was found with severe burns, as well as stab wounds, after a witness spotted a vehicle engulfed in flames in a parking lot near the intersection of Wonderland and Riverside on the morning of January 27.

“We have been able to speak with the victim and he’s provided us with some information which we’ve been following up on,” Constable Sandasha Bough told AM980, “including a vague description of a white male in his 30s wearing a jacket, hat, and scarf, associated to an older model blue or black sedan.”

Cst. Bough says the victim told police he encountered the man along one of the main, busy thoroughfares in the city.

“We’ve received no further reports of any incidents of violence or threats involving a male matching this description.”

Police have been speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).