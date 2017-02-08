‘Star Wars’ spoof ‘Star Worlds’ in the works from ‘Scary Movie’ co-writers

May the farce Force be with them.

Scary Movie co-writers Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are set to write and direct a Star Wars spoof titled Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.

The pair will write and direct the project, and Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson will produce the film alongside Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner.

The spoof film is currently in pre-production, but the production is aiming to shoot by the autumn of 2017. Star Worlds is being fully financed by Covert Media, who will launch worldwide sales of the film at the Berlin Film Festival.

“Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into the what audiences love,” Hanson said. “Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away.”

Star Worlds is the second project announced in a two-year deal between Covert and Broken Road. The partnership is currently working on an underwater action thriller titled Resurface.

Along with the Scary Movie franchise, Friedberg and Seltzer wrote and directed Disaster Movie (2008), Vampires Suck (2010) and Best Night Ever (2014).

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first Star Wars spoof. In fact, there have been several over the decades. One of the most recent spoofs was in animated form on Family Guy — the show dedicated multiple episodes in a faithful adaptation (with additional comedy) to the original trilogy.

The most notable Star Wars spoof film was 1987’s Spaceballs, directed by funnyman Mel Brooks. Featuring “Dark Helmet” and “the Schwartz,” Spaceballs poked fun at everything from light sabers to Princess Leia’s bun-shaped hairdo.