Deactivated phones can make 911 calls, NS RCMP remind residents after receiving false calls

RCMP in Nova Scotia are reminding people that even though a cell phone may be deactivated, it can still call 911.

The reminder comes after police say they received 18 calls to 911 from the same deactivated phone between Jan. 19 and Feb. 7. In three of the incidents, the caller said they needed help and could be heard laughing by the 911 dispatcher.

After investigating, officers with the St. Peter’s RCMP detachment found the 911 calls were being made by two female youths, aged 12 and 14, from Framboise, N.S.

Instead of laying a charge, police gave the girls a formal caution, which is an option that officers have under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Any cell phone, even if it’s deactivated, will call 911 if it’s charged,” said Glen Byrne, commander of the RCMP Operational Communications Centre, in a news release.

“We have to answer all 911 calls, and the police officers on the road have to respond to them as well. The individual who was calling us was taking away valuable resources from other potential emergency situations.”

Nova Scotians can be fined $697.50 for making false 911 calls under the Emergency 911 Act.