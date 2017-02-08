WPS Half Marathon: Tips on how to prepare for a spring race during the winter

WINNIPEG — If you’ve ever wanted to cross the finish line of the WPS Half Marathon, the relay race or five kilometre run, now is the time to get your body ready for the challenge.

It’s certainly tough to imagine training for a running event in February, in the thick of winter. It’s cold, there’s lots of snow and ice on the sidewalks and daylight is limited.

However, every year the WPS Half Marathon sells out, proving it’s possible to prepare for a spring race in Winnipeg — you just need a plan and some sound advice.

Global News community producer Eva Kovacs has partnered up with Caine Gilholm, a personal trainer, to share tips on getting properly prepared for race day at Assiniboine Park on Sunday, May 7.

“I’ve emcee’d the WPS Half Marathon a number of times and have always wanted to run in the event, but training during the winter is pretty daunting,” Kovacs said.

Over the next three months Caine will give touch on topics like proper clothing, how to log training runs when it’s too cold to get outside and most importantly how to get started.

“Having someone like Caine, lives in Winnipeg and knows our specific challenges living in this climate, is a huge benefit,” Kovacs said.

You can follow Gilholm’s 12 week half marathon training program, complete with a run schedule and resistance training workout.

Running schedule

Resistance training workout