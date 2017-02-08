Stabbing victim walks to Saskatoon hospital for treatment

Saskatoon police say a 28-year-old man is recovering at St. Paul’s Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed during an assault involving five other men.

At around 3 a.m. CT on Wednesday, officers were called to the hospital where he was receiving treatment for the non-life threatening injury.

The man said he was in an alley at 22nd Street West and Avenue P when he was approached by five men who assaulted him with pepper spray and a machete. He then made his way to the nearby hospital.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police charge man with 22 break and enters

Police officials said the suspects, all dressed in black, fled the area.

No further descriptions were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.