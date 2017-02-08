Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme -40 wind chills end, snow moves in

Extreme -40 wind chills move out as snow and warmer air move in.

Today

-41 was what it felt like overnight in Saskatoon with wind chill as we dropped into extreme cold warning criteria under an arctic ridge of high pressure.

Wind chills pushing toward the -50s were reported in parts of southern Saskatchewan with Leader dipping back to -48 and Regina down to -47.

A few hours later Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for Saskatoon as a deck of clouds moved in and allowed temperatures to moderate up from our low of -28 around 3 a.m. up into the mid-minus 20s with wind chills back into the -30s.

Those clouds then cleared out midday as we warmed up into the mid -20s by late morning with wind chill values pushing up through the -30s.

Mist over the river over this noon hour. -20 is Saskatoon's current temperature, feels like -30 with wind chill #yxe pic.twitter.com/bgJiZf4NfI — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 8, 2017

Mostly sunny skies will stick around this afternoon as thermometers rise up to around -18 for an afternoon high with wind chills possibly pushing out of the -30s for a brief time.

Tonight

Partly to mostly clear skies tonight will continue overnight as the mercury falls back into the mid -20s.

Thursday

-35 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill early Thursday morning under mostly sunny skies before clouds move in during the day.

Snow will follow those clouds late in the day into the evening hours as a low pressure system building into Alberta pushes in a warm front that’ll boost temperatures up to around -12 to end the day.

The snow is expected to pick up in the evening and overnight with a few centimetres likely to have fallen by morning.

Friday

As the system slides through on Friday there is a decent chance of flurries through the day and into the evening, albeit lighter than the snow that’s expected to fall overnight into the early morning.

Cloudy skies will continue through the day, but they will help warm temperatures even further into minus single digits for an afternoon high.

Weekend Outlook

A lingering upper trough will pass through early Saturday, keeping us in the clouds with a chance of flurries before conditions clear later on with an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits as a moderate wind kicks on.

Winds will ease under a mix of sun and cloud is likely for Sunday as temperatures continue to rise to and possibly even above the freezing mark for a daytime high as an upper ridge builds in heading into the work week.

Lisa Haney snapped this Your Saskatchewan photo at Buffalo Pound Lake:

