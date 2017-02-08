#bcstorm
February 8, 2017 2:26 pm

Timeline of winter storm expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley Wednesday and Thursday

February 8, 2017 2:26 pm

A winter storm is making its way across B.C.’s South Coast and it’s expected to pack quite a punch.

RCMP detachments across the region are urging drivers to plan ahead and stay off the roads if they don’t have winter tires or don’t have to drive.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for most of the South Coast:

  • East and Inland Vancouver Island
  • Greater Victoria
  • Elk Valley
  • Fraser Valley
  • Fraser Canyon
  • Howe Sound
  • Metro Vancouver
  • Southern Gulf Islands
  • Sunshine Coast
  • Whistler

WATCH: B.C.’s endless winter

What can you expect?

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says this storm is courtesy of a very moist flow of air from the subtropics.

This morning / afternoon:

Snow will start falling over Vancouver Island this morning, moving across the Strait of Georgia. By early afternoon it is expected to develop over Metro Vancouver and will become heavier later in the afternoon as it moves across the region and the Fraser Valley.

Blowing snow will further reduce visibility in some areas.

Total snowfall amounts will vary but it is expected between 10 and 20 cm will fall by mid-evening in the Lower Mainland.

In areas such as Howe Sound, as much as 15 cm could fall but between 40 to 60 cm could fall between Squamish and Whistler.

Late afternoon / evening:

Madryga says the heavy snow during the afternoon and possibly during your commute home, will mean potentially hazardous driving conditions. The winds are expected to pick up and that could mean blowing snow as well.

As the afternoon continues, milder air will begin the transition to rain by later Wednesday evening.

But this will bring freezing rain.

The very mild air will combine with the freezing conditions at ground level and this could make conditions very slippery on the roads and sidewalks.

Evening / overnight

By later Wednesday evening and overnight, the freezing rain is expected to turn to heavy rain.

The transition to rain will happen first along the coast but further inland the snow will persist longer and the risk of freezing rain will increase.

By Thursday morning however, temperatures will have risen considerably compared to Wednesday with Vancouver expected to reach a high of 8 degrees.

Transit

In anticipation of Wednesday’s winter storm, TransLink is preparing for hazardous conditions.

Starting at 2 p.m., they will begin increasing frequency on SkyTrain Expo and Millennium Lines to accommodate people leaving work early so they are home before the storm hits.

They will continue to de-ice rails and SkyTrain attendants will be positioned on trains to manually operate them should the snow accumulation on tracks trigger intrusion alarms.

On Canada Line, the exposed guideway will be sprayed with anti-icing and de-icing solutions and sand. All trains will be staffed on the exposed guideway, should trains need to be driven manually and additional Canada Line attendants and supervisors will be deployed at stations to assist customers.

To help buses, bus routes will be plowed first and push trucks will be out to assist vehicles stuck or having difficulty.

 
