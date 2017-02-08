Halifax approves permanent low-income bus pass, doubles application limit

Halifax’s low-income transit pass pilot program has been given the green light by regional council to become a permanent program in July, while also doubling the number of applications being accepted.

The proposed change went before council on Tuesday, which would see half-price Halifax Transit monthly passes available for purchase until June for those participating in the pilot. After that, the pilot will transition into a yearly program.

The pilot project started last summer and was open to the first 500 people who applied. Staff recommended in a report that went to council that the number of applications be doubled in July, allowing 1,000 people to apply.

Residents whose combined household income is below $33,000 in the previous year are eligible, according to the report. However the change to the program includes removing roommates’ income in calculating the income. The report also says the permanent program would cost the city approximately $160,000 a year.

People currently participating in the pilot would be required to reapply for the permanent program if they want to continue to purchase half-price passes.

Halifax Transit will be taking applications for the 2017-18 program starting May 8.