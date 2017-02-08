Major storm bearing down on parts of the Okanagan

The Okanagan is in for a wallop of a snowstorm.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for much of the valley and the Coquihalla.

For starters, Environment Canada says the total snowfall amounts for the Coquihalla will be anywhere between 50 to 70 centimetres. To add to the mess, freezing rain is expected near Hope on Thursday.

Environment Canada says motorists can expect road closures as a result of the storm, which is expected to arrive tonight.

The North Okanagan is expected to feel the brunt of the storm.

Environment Canada says the north, including Vernon, can expect upwards of 25 centimetres as an intense Pacific storm rolls through.

The Central Okanagan and South Okanagan can expect between five and 10 centimetres.

The Similkameen, Shuswap are also expecting heavy snowfall.

There’s also a winter storm warning for Vancouver, where they’re expecting heavy rain mixed with snow.