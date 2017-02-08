Missing person report issued by Strathroy-Caradoc Police

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service are asking for help from the public in locating a local man.

54-year-old Brenton (Brent) Douglas Wallis was last spoken to Wednesday February 1st.

Strathroy-Caradoc Police say they are concerned for his welfare.

If anyone sees Brent Wallis, please contact the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250 call 911 or contact Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report his whereabouts.