‘Violated’ couple justifies flying flag upside-down over ‘distress’ Trump has caused them

A Louisiana couple has created a stir in their Shreveport neighbourhood after flying an American flag upside down and at half-mast outside their home.

The couple says their display of dissension was done to protest President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Right now I feel violated that Donald Trump is in the White House,” Linda D’Agostino told KSLA. “He is not worried about social security, Medicare, about health care, he isn’t worried about health care for single mothers. These are none of his concerns.”

According to the United States Flag Code, the flag should only be flown at half-mast when designated by the president or a state’s governor.

“The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

D’Agostini argues she is suffering under the Trump presidency.

“It is a distress sign and personally [I] feel violated by Donald Trump and what he has done to women and doesn’t show any interests in our public schools,” she said.

D’Agostino added that the demonstration was not about being Republican or Democrat.

“We are all Americans and I have a lot of worries and concerns,” she said standing out front of her home.

But the gesture has left neighbours upset.

“I recommend that they don’t fly it upside down,” Joshua Shepard told KSLA. “If the flag was off the pole there wouldn’t be a problem.”

Some neighbours have claimed the D’Agostinos are disrespecting war veterans — including Shepard’s grandfather.

“When I look at the American flag I can see his face and I see him smiling back at me,” he said.

Shepard says when he looks at the flag over D’Agostino’s yard, it makes him “sick to [his] stomach.”

But D’Agostini, who called her own father a “decorated war veteran who flew 50 missions,” said the gesture should be interpreted as a stance in support of American values.

“This is respect to our country to voice that I am American and not anti-American,” she said.

According to D’Agostino, the community is expected to gather on Feb. 21 to debate whether the flag should stay or be taken down.