School bus full of children slides off road into ditch in rural Quebec
A A
A school bus carrying 25 students from a local elementary and high school in La Presentation, about 45 minutes from Montreal, skidded off the ice-covered road, le rang Salvail, and ended up in a ditch.
It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“The children and the bus driver had no injuries,” Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ingrid Asselin told Global News.
La Presentation is a farming community northwest of Sainte-Hyacinthe.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments