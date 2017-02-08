School bus full of children slides off road into ditch in rural Quebec

A school bus carrying 25 students from a local elementary and high school in La Presentation, about 45 minutes from Montreal, skidded off the ice-covered road, le rang Salvail, and ended up in a ditch.

It happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A school bus with 25 kids inside fell in a ditch in La Presentation, in the Monteregie, because of icy road. NO one injured @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jVIWDsrf5y — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) February 8, 2017

“The children and the bus driver had no injuries,” Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ingrid Asselin told Global News.

La Presentation is a farming community northwest of Sainte-Hyacinthe.