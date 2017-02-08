Two men with ‘obvious signs of trauma’ found dead in Barrie, Ont.

Police are investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in Barrie, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

Barrie police said the two males were located with obvious signs of trauma just before 3:30 a.m. at an address on William Street.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 Ext. 2160 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.