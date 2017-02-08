Calgary Cityscape
February 8, 2017 8:22 am

Northeast Calgary fire destroys 3 homes

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

Firefighters respond to a fire in northeast Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2016.

Global News
A A

A fire that sparked in northeast Calgary on Tuesday gutted one home and caused substantial damage to the two houses on either side.

The fire in the community of Cityscape started at around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found a two-storey home engulfed in flames. According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) no one was in the home when the fire started.

The quick-moving fire spread to two neighbouring homes, eating away at their roofs and upper floors. The CFD said four people made it out of the two homes safely.

Nearby houses in the community were also evacuated, with 60 people in total forced into the cold.

According to the CFD, 40 firefighters helped to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters respond to a fire in northeast Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2016.

Global News
Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Cityscape
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Calgary House Fire
House Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News