Northeast Calgary fire destroys 3 homes

A fire that sparked in northeast Calgary on Tuesday gutted one home and caused substantial damage to the two houses on either side.

The fire in the community of Cityscape started at around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found a two-storey home engulfed in flames. According to the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) no one was in the home when the fire started.

The quick-moving fire spread to two neighbouring homes, eating away at their roofs and upper floors. The CFD said four people made it out of the two homes safely.

Nearby houses in the community were also evacuated, with 60 people in total forced into the cold.

According to the CFD, 40 firefighters helped to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.