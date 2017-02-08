Councillors endorse spending $75,000 on Canada Day lead-up celebration

City politicians have some big plans in mind for Canada’s 150th birthday

The Corporate Services Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $75,000 on a five day celebration in the lead up to Canada’s 150th birthday on Saturday, July 1st.

Canada’s 150th birthday is also known as the sesquicentennial.

London’s celebration will centre around the arrival of a structure called the Sesqui-dome. A variety of them will be visiting different cities across the country to celebrate Canada Day.

Visitors will be immersed in a 360 degree film showcasing Canada’s history and landscape, with each feature lasting around 20 minutes.

The dome will be placed near the Covent Garden Market during the last week of June, and staff expect thousands of people to visit each day.

The five day celebration allows residents to celebrate Canada’s birthday locally, even if they’re planning to travel elsewhere for the July 1st weekend.

The committee voted unanimously to match $75,000 in funding that the province has already committed for the event.

The motion heads to full Council next week for a final vote.