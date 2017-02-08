Southern Saskatchewan under extreme cold warning

Weather
An extreme cold warning is in place for all of southern Saskatchewan and some central parts of the province

An extreme could warning remains in place Wednesday morning for all of southern Saskatchewan and some central regions of the province.

Environment Canada officials said a ridge of high pressure is giving clear and very cold conditions to the warned areas.

The cold temperatures are combining with winds up to 20 km/h to create wind chill values below -40.

Exposed skin can freeze in less than 10 minutes at these values.

With windchills around -40, the risk of frostbite is within the 5-10 minute range

Wind chill values are expected to moderate later in the morning and during the afternoon.

For the latest weather conditions download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Extreme cold warning for:

  • Saskatoon
  • Regina
  • Lloydminster
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
  • Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone
  • Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy
  • Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota
  • Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
