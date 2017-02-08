Sloppy weather leads to school closures in Quebec

Even though the freezing rain warning has been lifted in Montreal, the weather conditions have caused several school closures elsewhere in the province.

The Eastern Townships School Board has announced all schools, daycares and centres are closed Wednesday because of the weather conditions.

There are no closures announced for the Lester B. Pearson, Riverside, New Frontiers and English Montreal school boards.

To see if your school is closed, make sure to check the website.

READ MORE: Bad weather leads to slippery roads, some school closures in Montreal

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board has announced bus delays can be expected.

ALL SCHOOLS ARE OPEN today, however, please expect some bus delays in certain areas. — Sir Wilfrid Laurier (@swlsb) February 8, 2017

To stay up to date with with road conditions visit www.quebec511.info or call 511 anywhere in Quebec.