Weather
February 8, 2017 7:40 am

Sloppy weather leads to school closures in Quebec

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

The Eastern Townships School Board has announced all schools, daycares and centres are closed Wednesday because of the weather conditions, Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Kelly Greig / Global News
A A

Even though the freezing rain warning has been lifted in Montreal, the weather conditions have caused several school closures elsewhere in the province.

The Eastern Townships School Board has announced all schools, daycares and centres are closed Wednesday because of the weather conditions.

Story continues below
Global News

There are no closures announced for the Lester B. Pearson, Riverside, New Frontiers and English Montreal school boards.

To see if your school is closed, make sure to check the website.

READ MORE: Bad weather leads to slippery roads, some school closures in Montreal

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board has announced bus delays can be expected.

To stay up to date with with road conditions visit www.quebec511.info or call 511 anywhere in Quebec.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Eastern Townships School Board
Eastern Townships school closing
EMSB
English Montreal School Board
LBPSB
Lester B Pearson School Board
Lester B. Pearson
Montreal bad weather
New Frontiers School Board
Quebec
Riverside
Riverside School Board
Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News