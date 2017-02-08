King St. high rise proposal to be considered by heritage

There may be more opportunities for downtown living in London in the near future.

The London Advisory Committee on Heritage will review a proposal from York Developments Wednesday for a 31-storey building that would include 250 apartments, as well as commercial space.

The building would include multi-level parking to accommodate tenants.

A report to the heritage committee says the tower is planned for 89 to 97 King St., across from Budweiser Gardens.

Before development could begin, two buildings would have to come down, including the Factory Nightclub at 89 King St. and Saddle Up Country Bar and Eatery at 93 King St. Those buildings are more than a 100 years old, dating back to the late 1800’s.

Plans for the high rise include a modest front standing five storeys tall, with the 31-storey tower set slightly back from the street.

York Development’s application to build the high rise will likely come before a city committee in May and will include public participation meetings.