February 8, 2017 6:27 am
Updated: February 8, 2017 6:43 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Feb. 8, 2017

The icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to Tuesday’s freezing rain has resulted in school bus cancellations this morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Peel District School Board: All bus service cancelled in Caledon only. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service cancelled in Caledon and Dufferin County . Schools are open.

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: All bus service cancelled. Schools are open.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Haliburton and City of Kawartha have been cancelled. Schools are open.

