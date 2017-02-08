Power outages reported across Toronto as freezing rain ends

Toronto Hydro crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers following a freezing rain event that knocked out electricity to a large swath of neighbourhoods across the city on Tuesday.

Parts of Etobicoke, York and Scarborough were all hit with power outages Tuesday evening.

Toronto Hydro said crews have been working overnight and through the early morning hours to restore electricity.

Toronto and parts of southern Ontario were hit by freezing rain on Tuesday which affected commutes across the region and caused an increase in emergency calls.

Environment Canada ended the Greater Toronto Area weather warnings just before 11 p.m.

Public transportation was also affected in Toronto with a number of reported delays on bus and streetcar lines on Tuesday.

Roads and major highways across the city were treacherous at times due to the icy conditions. However, Ontario Provincial Police said they didn’t report a significant spike in calls.

Latest restoration times: Etobicoke outage (Burnhanthorpe / E Mall) 6am; Lawrence / Brinkley for 5:30am. More updates to follow. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) February 8, 2017

Warden/Kingston Outage Update: Power restored as of 10:20 p.m. Jane/Dufferin Outage Update: Restored as of 9:40 p.m. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) February 8, 2017