Canada
February 8, 2017 5:18 am

Two people, including 19-month-old baby, hurt in Ottawa-area house fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
File/Global News
A A

KANATA, Ont. – A 19-month-old child is in hospital with serious burns after a house fire early today in the Ottawa area.

Ottawa firefighters say a male was also taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation in the blaze, which erupted just after 2 a.m. in a two-storey detached home in Kanata.

The baby’s mother was also taken to hospital, but it was not clear if she suffered any injuries.

Firefighters say the child was sheltered in a fire truck until being taken to hospital.

They say the house is now uninhabitable.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Global News
Report an error
Baby burned
Kanata
Kanata fire
Ottawa
Ottawa fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News