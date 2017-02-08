Are schools closed on Wednesday?
February 8, 2017 12:46 am
Updated: February 8, 2017 12:49 am

School closures in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 8

WATCH: Environment Canada has upgraded its storm watch to a storm warning, saying an intense Pacific front will move in Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snowfall possibly combined with freezing rain could turn roads into a nightmare.

The following districts have announced that public schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 8:

Abbotsford School District has announced a select number of closures, which include:

  • Aberdeen Elementary
  • King Elementary
  • Mt. Lehman Elementary
  • Bradner Elementary
  • Barrowtown Elementary
  • South Poplar Elementary
  • Upper Sumas Elementary
  • Matsqui Elementary
  • Ross Elementary

Most districts won’t make their final decision until Wednesday morning. We will update as more information becomes available.

