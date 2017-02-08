School closures in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 8
A A
The following districts have announced that public schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 8:
Abbotsford School District has announced a select number of closures, which include:
- Aberdeen Elementary
- King Elementary
- Mt. Lehman Elementary
- Bradner Elementary
- Barrowtown Elementary
- South Poplar Elementary
- Upper Sumas Elementary
- Matsqui Elementary
- Ross Elementary
Most districts won’t make their final decision until Wednesday morning. We will update as more information becomes available.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments