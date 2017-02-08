School closures in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 8

The following districts have announced that public schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 8:

Abbotsford School District has announced a select number of closures, which include:

Aberdeen Elementary

King Elementary

Mt. Lehman Elementary

Bradner Elementary

Barrowtown Elementary

South Poplar Elementary

Upper Sumas Elementary

Matsqui Elementary

Ross Elementary

Most districts won’t make their final decision until Wednesday morning. We will update as more information becomes available.