Stanley Park
February 7, 2017 11:57 pm
Updated: February 7, 2017 11:59 pm

Vancouver police warn about recent ‘random’ attacks in Stanley Park

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police tape up in Stanley Park early on Feb. 1.

Jordan Armstrong / Global News
VANCOUVER – Police in Vancouver have issued a public warning following two apparently random attacks in Stanley Park.

Const. Jason Doucette says there’s no evidence directly linking the attacks, but police believe it’s important to warn people who may be in the park at night.

Police say the first attack happened last November, when an 82-year-old man was found in his car in apparent distress.

WATCH: Senior found badly injured in Stanley Park

They say the man was suffering from serious, traumatic injuries and remains in hospital.

The second attack happened on Feb. 1, when a 61-year-old man was attacked and killed while walking along the sea wall.

Police say both attacks appear to be random and there are no suspects in either case.

WATCH: Stanley Park scene of Vancouver's second murder of 2017

Global News

VPD

