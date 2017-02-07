Man driven to Brampton hospital after being shot in the neck

A man is in serious condition after being driven to hospital by a passerby following a shooting in Brampton Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard area at around 6 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in the neck and then flagged a woman down for help, who took him to a Brampton hospital. Officers said the man was “conscious and alert” at hospital.

Report of shooting in area of Clark & Torbram Brampton#PRP onscene, avoid area, no update on victim at this time or culp info — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) February 7, 2017

A spokesman later told Global News the victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was subsequently transferred to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Investigators haven’t released suspect information.