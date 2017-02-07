Man driven to Brampton hospital after being shot in the neck
A A
A man is in serious condition after being driven to hospital by a passerby following a shooting in Brampton Tuesday.
Peel Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard area at around 6 p.m.
Police said the man was shot in the neck and then flagged a woman down for help, who took him to a Brampton hospital. Officers said the man was “conscious and alert” at hospital.
A spokesman later told Global News the victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was subsequently transferred to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.
Investigators haven’t released suspect information.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.