February 7, 2017 8:57 pm

Man driven to Brampton hospital after being shot in the neck

By Online Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in Brampton Tuesday evening.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A man is in serious condition after being driven to hospital by a passerby following a shooting in Brampton Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police said the shooting occurred in the Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard area at around 6 p.m.

Police said the man was shot in the neck and then flagged a woman down for help, who took him to a Brampton hospital. Officers said the man was “conscious and alert” at hospital.

A spokesman later told Global News the victim, who is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was subsequently transferred to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Investigators haven’t released suspect information.

