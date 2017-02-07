Path construction will lead to Kalamalka Lake Road traffic headaches

The City of Vernon is planning a $2.8-million path for cyclists and pedestrians along a stretch of Kalamalka Lake Road. The aim is to help connect Vernon’s downtown core with the new rail trail.

However, the path is going to lead to traffic headaches, and possibly even the temporary closure of a stretch of the road. That has some local businesses concerned.

Earlier this week council was told staff is proposing closing a section of Kalamalka Lake Road for a couple of months during construction.

Tuesday a city spokesperson seemed to walk that back saying the road would be reduced to single lane alternating traffic from the Alpine Centre to Browne Road.

However, the mayor said Tuesday no decision has been made.

“We are still working with the businesses to make sure that we do the right thing here,” Mayor Akbal Mund said.

The owner of a pizza shop in the Alpine Centre said he can live with alternating traffic but not a full closure.

“I can’t afford to be down for eight weeks,” said Dave Straughan, owner of Uncle Dave’s Pizzeria.

“If [traffic] is stopped, it will be terrible.”

A few doors down, at Drop Zone Weight Loss Christine Lapp said even single lane alternating traffic would impact their bottom line.

“It is quite concerning because, of course, we have people coming in and out of here every half-hour all day long,” said Lapp.

“It would definitely be inconvenient for our clients.”

The mayor is sympathetic to business concerns but believes the short-term pain will pay off for businesses when bicycle traffic is able to move more safely down the Kalamalka Lake Road corridor. Mund said access to the Alpine Centre will be maintained during construction.

“If people really support a business and they need to go there, they will still find a way to go there,” he said.

Vernon is still consulting with businesses about the project including the timing of traffic restrictions.