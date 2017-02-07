Ryan Grills reported missing to Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help in locating Ryan Grills, 41, who was reported missing.

The man was last seen at around 6 p.m. CT on Monday at a community centre at 19th Street West and Avenue C.

Police officials said Grills may be in a vulnerable state.

He is described as bald, six-foot two, around 300 pounds, with blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt, but has a black jacket with a fur collar and jeans with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.