February 7, 2017 6:11 pm

Ryan Grills reported missing to Saskatoon police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police are requesting public assistance in locating Ryan Grills, 41, who was reported missing in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help in locating Ryan Grills, 41, who was reported missing.

The man was last seen at around 6 p.m. CT on Monday at a community centre at 19th Street West and Avenue C.

Police officials said Grills may be in a vulnerable state.

He is described as bald, six-foot two, around 300 pounds, with blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt, but has a black jacket with a fur collar and jeans with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

