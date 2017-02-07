Crime
February 7, 2017 6:14 pm

Court date set for Calgary police union president Les Kaminski on assault charge

By Staff The Canadian Press

Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminsky spoke to reporters on January 11, 2017.

The president of Calgary’s police union and a second officer–both charged in an assault relating to a traffic stop–did not make a scheduled court appearance Tuesday.

Sgt. Les Kaminski of the Calgary Police Association and Const. Brant Derrick chose to be represented by their lawyers instead.

They are next to appear in court March 9.

Kaminski, who became head of the 2,200-member union earlier this year, is charged with perjury and assault with a weapon.

Derrick is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The charges stem from a 2008 traffic stop in downtown Calgary that resulted in the arrest of Jason Arkinstall, who was charged with uttering threats against Derrick.

A provincial court judge acquitted Arkinstall in 2011 and said in his written decision that Kaminski and Derrick were not credible witnesses.

