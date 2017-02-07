Stolen classic car found; social media plays significant role

RCMP are giving much of the credit to social media for the recovery of a stolen hot rod.

The restored, 1939 Willys was taken January 27th from the Osoyoos owner’s garage while he was in Mexico.

The family publicized the theft and offered a reward on social media, generating more than 120,000 views.

The owner’s daughter says somebody gave a tip about the vehicle’s location to a friend and he retrieved it.

“The vehicle is now in the possession of the Osoyoos RCMP who are currently looking at all investigative avenues to identify those responsible,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda in a news release. “What is clear is the endless efforts the family and friends made to have this vehicle returned to its owner.”

The daughter says there is damage to the rear of the vehicle but it’s “super good news” that it has been found.

She said “no comment” when asked if a reward was paid.

The Willys was bought about 35 years ago and restored over the years.