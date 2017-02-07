Keepsake Bible stolen from Alberta senior in parking lot

WETASKIWIN, Alta. – There’s a spiritual twist to a theft investigation in central Alberta which police hope can receive guidance through a little help from the public.

RCMP said a woman was in a shopping mall parking lot in Wetaskiwin, south of Edmonton, on Feb. 2 when she was approached by an unknown female who demanded a ride.

When the senior refused, the stranger reached into her vehicle and grabbed a Bible the woman’s late husband had given her.

The driver was not hurt.

The blue-coloured paperback publication with the name Faye Snyder on the inside cover was in a black fabric case with a zipper.

The case also contained a soft cover Bible study book called “She Did What She Could” by Day of Discovery.