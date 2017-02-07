Lethbridge police officer cleared in 2015 shooting of teenage suspect

A Lethbridge police officer who shot a 17-year-old boy during an investigation in 2015 has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

After careful review of the ASIRT investigation, Executive Director Susan D. Hughson, Q.C., confirmed that the officer involved acted lawfully, and the use of force was justified in all circumstances.

The youth was shot on Oct. 9, 2015. Police were called to a report of a youth who entered a Safeway store in the 500 block of University Drive. The teenager allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, took a knife from the meat department and left on foot.

ASIRT said police soon found the boy walking along a street and refused orders to drop his weapon. The police watchdog said an officer fired four shots at the teen as he moved toward the officer in a threatening manner.

Police immediately gave medical aid to the teen, who was taken to hospital and underwent surgery. ASIRT said he sustained multiple gunshot wounds and continues to recover from his injuries.

Witnesses said it was very clear the youth was advancing towards the officer in a threatening manner, ASIRT said.

The 17-year-old faces charges, which are still before the court.